AP govt reviews LPG supply, assures No shortage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a key review on the state’s gas supply situation from the RTGS centre, stating that 14,000 metric tonnes of LPG reserves are currently available, with additional supplies expected soon. He assured that there are no difficulties in LPG supply and that existing reserves are sufficient for the next 15 days.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prevent shortages in hospitals, hostels and temples, and stressed measures to avoid public panic. He suggested using e-KYC and OTP systems to monitor distribution and prevent diversion of cylinders, while also calling for increased stocks of induction stoves and improved supply networks.

He emphasised expanding the City Gas Distribution network and ensuring natural gas from the Krishna-Godavari Basin is supplied through piped connections, while exploring greater use of CNG and PNG. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, senior officials, and representatives from GAIL and ONGC.

Meanwhile, Minister Nadendla Manohar stated that gas is being supplied to 100 per cent of the population and there is no shortage anywhere in the state. He also noted that Food Safety officials have been moved to the Health Department, acknowledged staff shortages, and said vacancies would be filled soon. He added that strict vigilance is being maintained against illegal transportation of PDS rice, with stern action being taken.