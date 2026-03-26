AP govt sets control room after bus accident in Markapuram

Thirteen people were burnt alive in a devastating road accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, after a private travel bus collided with a tipper truck carrying a load of gravel.

The impact of the collision reportedly sparked a fire, which quickly engulfed the bus and led to multiple fatalities. Emergency responders attended the scene, but many victims succumbed to severe burns.

In response to the tragedy, the government has established a control room to assist affected families and provide timely information. Officials have released helpline numbers for public access: 6304285613, 9985733999, 7989537285, and 9703578434.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.