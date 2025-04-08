AP govt. targets tourism investment, minister to visit Mumbai for conference

In a proactive move to boost tourism investments, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Tourism, Kandula Durgesh, is set to visit Mumbai on April 9 and 10. His trip coincides with the 20th South Asia Hotel Investment Conference Workshop, taking place at Powai Lake from April 8 to 10, where he will engage with potential investors.

During his visit, Minister Durgesh aims to present the myriad investment opportunities available in the hospitality sector within Andhra Pradesh. He will also provide assurances of enhanced subsidies and full cooperation to investors.

Accompanied by Tourism Secretary Ajay Jain and Tourism Managing Director Amrapali Kata, the ministerial team plans to unveil details of a new tourism policy, alongside the announcement of industry status for the tourism sector.

Minister Kandula Durgesh emphasised the government's commitment to fostering employment and attracting investment in tourism, with a target of mobilising Rs 25,000 crore. He noted that the state has already invested over Rs 1,200 crore in the tourism sector and has signed eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to further drive development.