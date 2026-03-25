AP govt targets universal tap water access by 2028

Amaravati: The state government has set a 2028 deadline to achieve universal household tap water access under the next phase of the national rural water programme, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlining an accelerated implementation roadmap following a fresh agreement with the Centre.

The State on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Union government for the rollout of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, aimed at expanding and sustaining rural drinking water infrastructure under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative.

Participating virtually from Amaravati in the MoU signing event held at New Delhi, Naidu said the government’s objective is to ensure continuous access to safe drinking water across all villages and households, while strengthening long-term system maintenance. He noted that a dedicated policy for operation and maintenance of rural water supply systems had already been introduced in September 2025, with responsibility assigned to local panchayats. Naidu acknowledged the Centre’s decision to extend the mission timeline to 2028 and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued support.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil said the extension of the mission was approved following requests from multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh. He noted that the first phase of the programme had delivered tap water connections to about 160 million households nationwide, while efforts are underway to address gaps and extend coverage to an additional 30 million households.

Patil emphasised the need to strengthen water quality monitoring and suggested leveraging women’s self-help groups, including DWCRA members, for local testing mechanisms. He said the programme has significant social impact, particularly by reducing the burden on women who traditionally spend time for fetching water.

The latest phase will focus not only on expanding infrastructure but also on improving operational efficiency and accountability. Under the new framework, panchayats will play a central role in maintaining water supply systems, while both Centre and state will coordinate on funding and execution.

Naidu also sought continued central support for key irrigation infrastructure, including the completion of the Polavaram project ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams, linking long-term water security with broader development goals. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also joined virtually from Amaravati.