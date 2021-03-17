AP govt. to bring ordinance for two Dy. mayors and Vice Chairmen for Corporations and municipalities

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took another sensational decision. State Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that it has been decided to have two deputy mayors and vice-chairmen in corporations and municipalities. An ordinance in this regard will be sent to the Governor.

According to the SEC notification, the election of the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice-chairmen will be held on the 18th of this month.

The minister said the decision was taken by the CM with the intention of providing government services to more people.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the MPTC and ZPTC could be completed within six days if it started from where it has stopped. He hoped that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar would conduct this election and retire.

He said the panchayat and municipal elections were held halting MPTC and ZPTC elections which were to be held earlier. It is a known fact that the YSRCP has won a in the recent elections.