AP govt. to disburse the financial assured to flood victims today, CM to oversee

Andhra Pradesh government has completed the enumeration process for assistance to victims affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding. A comprehensive financial package worth approximately ₹600 crores will be distributed to around 4 lakh individuals across the state, with approximately 1.5 lakh flood-affected people residing in Vijayawada alone.

The coalition government aims to provide robust financial assistance to address the diverse losses sustained due to the floods, including damages to houses, shops, vehicles, small-scale industries, crops, and livestock. This aid will be disbursed directly into the bank accounts of the victims through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method.

In a notable commitment to assist those impacted, the government has pledged to exceed the financial aid stipulated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) guidelines. Additionally, financial provisions for rescheduling bank loans amounting to ₹180 crores for affected areas will be implemented.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that anyone whose name was inadvertently omitted from the enumeration receives appropriate financial aid in accordance with established regulations. As part of this initiative, CM Naidu is set to personally oversee the assistance distribution at the NTR District Collectorate today (Wednesday) at 11 am, where initial compensation will be transferred directly to flood-affected families.

The assistance package includes a cash payment of ₹25,000 for those whose ground floors were submerged in floodwaters. A sum of ₹10,000 will be provided for occupants of the first and second floors whose properties were affected. Additionally, ₹25,000 will be allocated to owners of shops that were destroyed, while compensation for crops will be ₹25,000 per hectare. Households damaged in other parts of the state will receive ₹10,000 each.