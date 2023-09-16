AP govt. to disburse YSR Kapu Nestham funds in Nidadavolu today

The YSRCP government has made arrangements to provide financial assistance through the 'YSR Kapu Nestham' program for the fourth consecutive year. This aid is being provided to the Kapu community, even though it was not mentioned in the party manifesto. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will personally deposit the cash into the beneficiaries' accounts during a program in Nidadavolu, East Godavari district on Saturday.

A total of Rs. 536.77 crore will be released to 3,57,844 eligible women beneficiaries. Under the 'YSR Kapu Nestham' scheme, the government provides an annual financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 to women from the Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari castes between the ages of 45 and 60. This assistance amounts to a total of Rs. 75,000 over five years. With this latest release of funds, the total financial assistance provided through the scheme so far is Rs. 2,029 crore.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Nidadavolu on Saturday. He will participate in a public meeting at St. Ambrose High School grounds, where the financial assistance under the 'YSR Kapu Nestham' program will be deposited into the beneficiaries' accounts by pressing a button. Later, he will return to his residence in Tadepalli in the afternoon.