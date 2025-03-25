Live
AP govt. to hold collectors' conference under chairmanship of CM Chandrababu
The Andhra Pradesh government is set to host a pivotal two-day Collectors' Conference starting today, with ambitions of achieving a 15 percent growth rate by next year. Taking place at the Secretariat’s conference hall, the meeting is being chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and will address pressing issues for the upcoming summer season, including drinking water scarcity, fodder availability, cattle water supply, prevention of seasonal diseases, and the employment guarantee scheme.
The conference will commence at 10 a.m. with an inaugural address by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), followed by speeches from the Chief Secretary, Revenue Minister, and Finance Minister. Finally, CM Naidu will present the keynote address, outlining essential discussions on governance via WhatsApp, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), land surveys, and the management of summer water shortages for both rural and urban areas.
During the two-day event, action plans from 26 districts will be unveiled, targeting a 15 percent growth. On the first day, presentations from nine districts will cover activities, problems, and discussions, while 17 districts will present on the second day, with each allotted 20 minutes for their contributions.
Key presentations will address land affairs, urban forestry, eco-tourism, and the implementation of welfare schemes, alongside discussions surrounding the P4 welfare program. Special attention will also be paid to the Surya Ghar scheme, which plans to install rooftop solar panels for 10,000 houses in each constituency.
On the second day, after 5pm, there will be a focused discussion on law and order, with CM Naidu steering emphasis on tackling issues related to narcotics and drug-related crimes. The government's commitment to addressing these critical matters highlights their dedication to ensuring the welfare and safety of Andhra Pradesh’s citizens.