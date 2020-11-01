AP govt. to recruit Aarogya Mitras and team leaders in YSR Aarogyasri health care trusts

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken another crucial decision of granting permission to fill the vacant posts of 590 Arogya Mitras and 58 Team Leaders in Arogyasree affiliated hospitals on outsourcing basis. The state medical and health department has recently issued orders to this effect.

The Medical Health Department has directed that a large number of health employees be recruited from November 13 to increase the number of treatments in the Aarogyasri affiliated hospitals in the six districts of the state. Interested candidates are advised to apply by e-mail / offline. All the information related to these posts can be found through the websites of the respective districts.

According to the notification, the candidates must be passed in BSc (Nursing), BSc (MLT), B.Pharmacy, Pharmacy D, M. Pharmacy, M.Sc (Nursing) along with two years working experience in hospitals. Must have experience in any post graduation, hospital administration. While the selection will be based on academic merit, computer skills and personal interview.

The candidates can submit the applications through email and the last date is dependent on the district in which they are applying.