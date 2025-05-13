AP govt to restore 100% quota for tribals in jobs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state government was committed to offering 100 per cent reservation in government jobs for local tribals in the agency.

Discussing with the officials concerned, during a review meeting on Tribal Welfare, on the steps to be taken to restore GO No 3 which was cancelled during the judicial review, the Chief Minister recalled that the government order was issued in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in the year 2000 to provide 100 per cent reservation for the local tribals in government jobs. In 2020, the Chief Minister directed the officials to study the possibilities to restore the GO by following the guidelines and norms set by the Supreme Court.

Pointing out that through a GO issued in 1986, tribals were provided 100 per cent quota in the agency areas in teacher posts, Chandrababu Naidu said that following some legal tangles, GO No 3 was issued in the year 2000 taking women reservation too into consideration. After its implementation, tribals got 4,626 teacher posts in the agency areas, he added.

As some people have taken legal recourse in 2002 challenging GO No 3, the Supreme Court revoked the order in 2020, the Chief Minister said. However, as the previous government had failed to file a review petition on this, the apex court dismissed the appeal too following which tribals lost the benefits that were available under GO No 3, the Chief Minister added.

During last year’s poll campaign, Naidu has promised to the tribals that GO No 3 would either be restored or his government would take steps to implement the 100 per cent reservation. Following this, the Chief Minister discussed with the officials the developments post-revocation of the GO and the steps to be adopted to restore the benefits.

The officials explained three options available for the restoration of the GO. The first option, they said, is providing 100 per cent reservation to local tribals, the second option is providing quota to the tribals as per their population ratio and the third is to protect the rights of the tribals by providing reservations not beyond 50 per cent to local tribals as advised by the Supreme Court.

Responding to this, the Chief Minister said that his government is committed to protecting the rights of tribals and implementing the poll promise. "Discussions should be held with legal and constitutional experts at national level to solve the issue," Naidu suggested.