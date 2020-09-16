AP govt. to set up committee to probe missing of silver lion idols from Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple

The Kanaka Durga temple officials have found that the three silver lion statues in the Vijayawada Durgamma temple had disappeared. It is said that the three silver lion statues that were supposed to be on the four sides of the chariot were missing.

In this context, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas inspected the silver chariot of Ammavari on Wednesday and revealed that three lions were not found on the chariot. The Minister clarified on the occasion that all measures are being taken for the protection of chariots in temples.

He reminded that security in most temples is being looked after by private agencies. He said the Chariot was not under use after YSR Congress government came. However, the minister said a committee would be set up under the auspices of the revenue department on the incident. All things will have arrived in the trial.

Earlier, there were reports over the missing of the three silver lions in Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada where the opposition parties have incensed over the issue and questioned the government as to why it is keeping mum over the issues pertaining to the attack in Hindu temples. Meanwhile, BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju inspected the temple and fumed at EO over the missing idols and questioned EO whereabouts of the three silver idols