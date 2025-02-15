Live
AP Health Minister Addresses GBS concerns, says govt is monitoring
Andhra Pradesh State Health Minister Satya Kumar reassured the public regarding the situation surrounding Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Andhra Pradesh during a media briefing held in Anantapur. He emphasized that the government is continuously monitoring the condition and that there is no cause for alarm.
Minister Satya Kumar kumar announced that an indent has been made for vaccines to address any health concerns related to GBS. He also addressed and dismissed circulating rumors regarding the human infection of Bardu, calling them unfounded and stating that there is no credible evidence to support such claims.
Further, Satya Kumar expressed confidence in the unity of the alliance leaders, assuring that there are no discrepancies or divisions among them. As concerns about public health continue, the minister reinforced the government's commitment to transparency and proactive health measures.