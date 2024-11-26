AP High Court adjourns hearing on Ram Gopal Varma's anticipatory bail petitions

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has postponed the hearing on anticipatory bail petitions filed by film director Ram Gopal Varma to November 27.

The petitions are in response to complaints filed by activists from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena, who alleged that the director has made inappropriate remarks on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Lokesh on social media.

Cases have been registered in multiple districts, including Ongole, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam. The Ongole police have issued notices for Varma to appear in court regarding the allegations but report that he failed to present himself.

In an attempt to locate him, police visited his residence in Hyderabad, where his staff informed them that he had left for another state for shooting. According to police, Varma's phone has been switched off, complicating efforts to reach him.