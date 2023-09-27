AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Inner Ring Road case to Friday

The Andhra Pradesh High Court which heard the arguments on Wednesday regarding the anticipatory bail petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case posted the next hearing to Friday afternoon. On Tuesday, Advocate Siddhartha Luthra presented the arguments virtually, while the Attorney General (AG) on behalf of CID, Sriram has putforth the arguments today.

The CID registered a case on May 9, based on a complaint filed by YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on April 27, 2022. The complaint alleged irregularities in the designing of the capital city's grand plan, the alignment of the inner ring road, and the connecting roads. Chandrababu was named as the first accused in this case.

In response, Chandrababu filed a petition seeking bail. Siddhartha Luthra, a Senior Advocate from the Supreme Court, presented precedents related to the Inner Ring Road case to the court on behalf of Chandrababu. It has been argued that the case was registered for political reasons.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh who was named as accused A14 in the Inner Ring Road case also moved High Court seeking anticipatory bail.