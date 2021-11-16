AP High Court appoints special officer for counting of municipal election votes in Kuppam

Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued sensational directions regarding the counting of votes in Kuppam municipal elections instructing SEC to appoint a special officer. It has issued orders to appoint IAS Prabhakar Reddy as a special officer and clarified that the counting of votes should be video recorded. The tribunal ordered that the video recording be submitted to the court on Monday.

While a lunch motion petition was filed in the High Court on Kuppam Municipal Election, an inquiry was held. Kuppam TDP candidates have approached the court to appoint a special observer for counting of votes and to videotape the counting of votes. In response, the High Court appointed a special officer. Elections for municipalities and city panchayats along with Nellore Corporation were held on Monday. The counting of votes will take place from 8 a.m. Wednesday.

On the other hand, there was an atmosphere of tension in the municipal elections. The locals arrested those who came to cast fake votes and handed them over to the police. Chandrababu said that he had warned the Election Commission that fake votes would be cast.