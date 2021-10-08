AP High Court division bench denies to lift stay orders on conduction of Duggirala MPP election

The High Court division bench had rejected the state government's plea to lift the stay on the Guntur district Duggirala MPP election. The state government has appealed to the High Court Division Bench to remove the stay the election of the MPP. The winning MPTC members have filed an appeal petition on behalf of the government as well as YSRCP to see that the election is held. A division bench headed by Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Arup Kumar Goswami heard the appeal and made it clear that the stay on the election could not be lifted.



However, pro-government lawyers told the court that it would take two months for the issue of the caste certificate to which the division bench has directed the TDP MPP candidate's caste issue to be resolved within a week. The court clarified that the directions given by the single judge on the election of the MPP will be implemented.

It is learned that the AP High Court has stayed the election of Duggirala MPP from Guntur district, which is being discussed across the state. The decision was taken after considering the request of TDP MPP candidate Sheikh Jabeen to postpone the election. The High Court directed the District Collector to take an appropriate decision on the Jabeen caste certificate put a deadline for a week.

While there are a total of 18 MPTC seats in Duggirala mandal with Telugu Desam party 9, YSRCP 8, Jana Sena won one seat. While the MP post is reserved for BCs, the authorities have delayed in handing over the caste certificate to Sheikh Jabeen, the only BC candidate who won from Telugu Desam. Under these circumstances, the MPP election process has already been held twice but was postponed due to the non-attendance of Telugu Desam members. On the other hand, party leaders are optimistic that TDP will take over Duggirala MPP.