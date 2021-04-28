AP High Court gives crucial orders to govt. over measures to be taken to tackle Covid-19

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday has directed the state government to take further better measures to curb the spread of covid and ordered action to be taken to expedite the coronavirus reports.

The petitions filed by Guntur-based social activist Thota Suresh Babu and APCLA was heard by Justice AK Goswami and C Praveen Kumar's bench. The trial lasted about two hours and the court which heard arguments on behalf of the government and the petitioners, issued several directions to Andhra Pradesh government.

The High Court directed that display boards should be set up over the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals and details of beds in hospitals and there should be daily review on remdesivir and emergency medicines.

The High Court also directed that appropriate measures be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state. It also said that a daily review should be conducted on oxygen deficiency. Isolation centers should be set up in the state and beds should be made available. The High Court directed the government to immediately set up flying squads on hospital treatment, collection of fees and other matters.