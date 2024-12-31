Live
- India’s Path to WTC Final 2024: Qualification Scenarios Explained
- NTPC CSR initiatives making fruitful Intervention in the Field of Intellectually Disabled
- From Stampedes to Scandals: Allu Arjun, Salman Khan, and 2024’s Biggest Controversies
- Manipur CM apologises for violence, hopes normalcy will return in New Year
- Year Ender: From corporate giants to world leaders, how the world applauded India in 2024
- Aamir Khan Congratulates Pushpa 2 Team for Box Office Milestone
- Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Cricketer of the Year Awards 2024
- Green corridor to shift toxic waste from Bhopal's UCIL to Pithampur
- Hyderabad Police Honor Retiring Officers for Years of Service
- Indian share market ends flat on last trading day of 2024, enters New Year with caution
Just In
AP High Court Grants Temporary Relief to Former Minister Perni Nani in Ration Rice Case
Former Minister Perni Nani received a brief reprieve from the Andhra Pradesh High Court amid the ongoing ration rice theft case.
Former Minister Perni Nani received a brief reprieve from the Andhra Pradesh High Court amid the ongoing ration rice theft case. The court heard a lunch motion petition filed by Nani on Tuesday, directing local police not to take any immediate action until the next hearing scheduled for January 6.
Perni Nani has been named as the sixth accused in the ration rice waiver case related to alleged theft occurring in Machilipatnam. A formal complaint was lodged at the Bandaru taluka police station in Krishna district, leading to suggestions that Nani's arrest was imminent. This prompted reports that the former minister had gone into hiding.
In a twist, Nani approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, with legal representatives submitting the petition earlier this morning. The High Court accepted the lunch motion and agreed to hear the case at 2:30 PM. Upon review, the bench ruled that no actions would be taken against Nani until the scheduled hearing next Monday.