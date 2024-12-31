AP High Court Grants Temporary Relief to Former Minister Perni Nani in Ration Rice Case

Former Minister Perni Nani received a brief reprieve from the Andhra Pradesh High Court amid the ongoing ration rice theft case. The court heard a lunch motion petition filed by Nani on Tuesday, directing local police not to take any immediate action until the next hearing scheduled for January 6.

Perni Nani has been named as the sixth accused in the ration rice waiver case related to alleged theft occurring in Machilipatnam. A formal complaint was lodged at the Bandaru taluka police station in Krishna district, leading to suggestions that Nani's arrest was imminent. This prompted reports that the former minister had gone into hiding.

In a twist, Nani approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, with legal representatives submitting the petition earlier this morning. The High Court accepted the lunch motion and agreed to hear the case at 2:30 PM. Upon review, the bench ruled that no actions would be taken against Nani until the scheduled hearing next Monday.