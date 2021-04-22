AP High Court hears petition against fleecing by Covid hospitals, directs govt. to file counter

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday has held an inquiry into the collection of high fees in covid hospitals in the state. The court was outraged that the government was not taking action on the collection of high fees in private hospitals and ordered the government to give full details regarding the treatment being given in hospitals.

The court also questioned how many cases were being registered in the wake of the second wave and how many tests are going on. The court asked the government for how many days the result was being given and questioned whether there are adequate beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines available for the victims in the hospitals. The High Court directed the government to file a counter affidavit by the 27th of this month.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases are increasing in the state with 10,000 cases being reported daily and deaths are also increasing hugely. With this, the government took steps to build a corona in the state. A sub-committee of five ministers headed by Minister Alla Nani was formed. The cabinet sub-committee meeting for the first time at the APIIC building in Mangalagiri has started. The state will review the steps to be taken for corona building.

The subcommittee will discuss issues such as the treatment of corona victims in hospitals and command and control monitoring. The AP government has restored control of the covid command in the state.