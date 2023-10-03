Nara Lokesh's CID inquiry in IRR case postponed to October 10

The CID inquiry of TDP National General Secretary Lokesh has been postponed to the 10th of this month after the Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued directions to the CID in this regard. Lokesh had challenged the provisions mentioned in the 41A notice issued by the CID in the Inner Ring Road case, and a hearing was held in the High Court on Tuesday regarding the lunch motion petition filed by Lokesh.

Lokesh's lawyers argued that he is currently a shareholder in Heritage and that there is a company procedure for providing resolutions and bank account books. Senior advocate Posani Venkateswarlu argued that it was unreasonable to demand these documents from Lokesh. The CID told that they would not ask any documents.

However, after hearing the arguments from both parties, the High Court ordered the next hearing to take place on the 10th of this month. The inquiry is scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm on that day, and the court has also ordered that a lawyer should be allowed. Additionally, the High Court has directed the CID to provide a one-hour lunch break during the proceedings.