AP High Court questions govt. over GOs not being posted on website

The Andhra Pradesh High Court was outraged at the AP government and questioned why the GOs are not uploaded on the GioIrt website. The High Court directed the government to give details of all GOs and adjourned the hearing to the 28th of this month.



It is known that the AP government had earlier issued a GO stating that the GOs would be kept in the e-gazette. However, petitions were filed in the High Court against this decision which was heard on Wednesday. The lawyer for the petitioner contended that only 5% of the GOs are kept on the website while the government lawyer explained to the high court that only the most confidential GOs were not uploaded on the website. The High Court bench responded after the arguments of both the parties and outraged against the government.

The AP government has stopped the release of GOs online. Since then there have been criticisms that the government is stopping the GOs from being officially released. Hence the decision was taken to release the government orders through the e-Gazette. The government has said it will place orders in the AP e-Gazette without violating the rights of the Right to Information Act as the GOIRT website was blocked.