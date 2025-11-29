AP Home Minister Anita reviews on Cyclone 'Ditwa', asks officials to be vigilant

In response to the warnings regarding Cyclone 'Ditwa', Home Minister Anita convened a review meeting with senior officials at the Disaster Response Organisation office. During the meeting, she emphasised the need to assess the cyclone's intensity and ensure that the affected districts receive timely alerts.

Minister Anita reached out to collectors in the impacted areas, urging them to rigorously enforce precautionary measures. She announced the dispatch of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist in relief operations.

Officials reported that heavy rain is anticipated in the southern coastal districts of Kerala tomorrow. The minister underlined the necessity of measures to prevent loss of life, urging authorities to keep the public informed about the cyclone's developments. Field-level officials have been instructed to remain on constant alert as the situation unfolds.