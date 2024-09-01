AP Home Minister Anithа reviews on heavy rains, says 13,227 from 294 villages evacuated

In the wake of heavy rainfall over the past two days, Andhra Pradesh's State Home and Disaster Management Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, announced that 13,227 residents from 294 villages have been evacuated to rehabilitation centers due to flooding.

During a review of the flood situation on Sunday at the State Emergency Operation Center in Tadepalli, Minister Anita provided a detailed update on the efforts being made to assist those affected. She said that heavy rains have significantly impacted various districts, including NTR, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, and Palnadu, prompting the establishment of 100 resettlement centers to accommodate evacuees.

The Home Minister stated that as many as 61 medical camps have been set up in the affected regions to provide necessary healthcare services. She also said that the severe weather conditions have resulted in the loss of 9 lives so far.

Further, the minister said that the rescue teams, consisting of police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, have successfully rescued 600 individuals from flooded areas and transported them to safer locations.

A total of 17 teams, made up of 9 SDRF units and 8 NDRF units, are currently engaged in relief operations across 22 flooded areas in 7 different districts. Minister Anita emphasised the government's commitment to being prepared for any emergencies that may arise as a result of the ongoing flooding situation.