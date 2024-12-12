AP Home Minister Anitha alerts officials amid rains in heavy Rains in Tirupati

In response to heavy rainfall resulting from a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has urged local authorities and residents of Tirumala and Sullurpet areas to remain vigilant. The minister emphasized the need for caution among motorists, particularly devotees traveling on ghat roads, advising careful driving conditions due to adverse weather.

Authorities have been advised to take early rescue measures in low-lying regions such as Lakshmipuram Koudali and Gollavanigunta, where floodwaters are rising rapidly. The district administration has been directed to maintain constant vigilance to ensure the safe evacuation of individuals from flooded areas, aiming to prevent loss of life and property.

In addition, Home Minister Anitha has instructed the Disaster Management Department to issue timely warnings to farmers, shepherds, and fishermen through phone calls and messages. She also highlighted the importance of alertness among communities living along riverbanks, especially with the rising water levels following the lifting of gates at Kalangi and other projects in Tirupati, along with increased flow from the Malvadigundam waterfall.

The public is urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the situation continues to develop.