AP Home Minister Anitha assures gas supply stability

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has assured the public that the Andhra Pradesh government remains alert to prevent any gas shortage in the state. She highlighted that, amid international developments and rising concerns nationwide, measures are in place to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply.

The Minister revealed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the situation through the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS), which she described as the "heart" of the state's governance. She urged citizens not to believe rumours, stating that false information about the gas supply is being circulated on social media.

In addition, Home Minister Anitha visited the Simhachalam temple on Saturday morning to offer prayers to Lord Appanna Swamy. During her visit, she discussed arrangements with officials and priests for the upcoming Chandanotsavam (Sandalwood Festival) and the Lord’s celestial wedding ceremony.

She noted that last year, approximately 120,000 devotees attended the festival, and she anticipates that the number will increase this year. A team of ministers is scheduled to review the preparations later this month, with a focus on ensuring a smooth darshan (sacred viewing) experience for all devotees.