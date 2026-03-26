AP Home Minister Anitha Expresses Shock over bus accident, heads to Rayavaram

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his cabinet colleagues, has expressed deep shock over the horrific road accident at Rayavaram near Markapuram, in which 13 passengers were burnt alive.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha described the incident—where a private travel bus collided with a tipper truck and was completely engulfed in flames—as an absolute tragedy. She conveyed profound grief over the loss of lives and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The Minister directed senior district officials to ensure that those injured receive immediate and advanced medical treatment. She also spoke with the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to gather details about the incident.

Upon receiving news of the accident, Anitha rushed from Vijayawada to Rayavaram to oversee the situation firsthand. She instructed officials to implement stringent safety measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Assuring full support to the affected families, the Home Minister said the government would stand by them. She is closely monitoring the ongoing relief operations and is in constant touch with officials for updates.