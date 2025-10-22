AP Home Minister Anitha reviews on rains, urges officials to be vigilant

The government has heightened its alertness due to a severe low pressure area developing in the Bay of Bengal, expected to strengthen into a depression within the next 12 hours. It is forecast to move towards the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the southern coastline, with the potential for further intensification.

In light of the situation, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha convened a review meeting with officials from the Disaster Management Authority to discuss preparations for anticipated heavy rainfall in the southern coast and Rayalaseema regions.

During the meeting, Minister Anitha advised that strong gusts of wind are expected, urging the public to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. She has directed that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and fire services be made ready for immediate relief operations.

Minister Anitha emphasised the importance of keeping district control rooms operational 24/7 and called for proactive measures to prevent loss of life and minimise inconvenience to the public. She underscored the necessity of disseminating timely warning messages regarding the weather conditions.

To ensure public safety, Home Minister Anitha encouraged citizens to utilise the 24-hour toll-free numbers 112, 1070, and 18004250101 for assistance and information.