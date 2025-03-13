  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Home Minister Anitha Reviews Shakti App, says will strengthen it

AP Home Minister Anitha Reviews Shakti App, says will strengthen it
x
Highlights

In a significant step towards improving women's safety, Home Minister Anitha has announced plans to enhance the Shakti app, which has already seen considerable downloads among the public.

In a significant step towards improving women's safety, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has announced plans to enhance the Shakti app, which has already seen considerable downloads among the public. During a recent review meeting held at the Police Commissioner's office, Anitha emphasized the government's commitment to creating a user-friendly experience for women and strengthen the app facility.

The Shakti app, designed to empower women and provide vital safety resources, will undergo further improvements aimed at making it easier to navigate and ensuring it delivers better services. Anitha stated that the enhancement of the app is part of a broader initiative to prioritize women's safety in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick