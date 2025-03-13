AP Home Minister Anitha Reviews Shakti App, says will strengthen it

Live
Highlights
In a significant step towards improving women's safety, Home Minister Anitha has announced plans to enhance the Shakti app, which has already seen considerable downloads among the public.
In a significant step towards improving women's safety, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has announced plans to enhance the Shakti app, which has already seen considerable downloads among the public. During a recent review meeting held at the Police Commissioner's office, Anitha emphasized the government's commitment to creating a user-friendly experience for women and strengthen the app facility.
The Shakti app, designed to empower women and provide vital safety resources, will undergo further improvements aimed at making it easier to navigate and ensuring it delivers better services. Anitha stated that the enhancement of the app is part of a broader initiative to prioritize women's safety in the region.
