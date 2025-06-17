AP Home Minister reviews on Yoga Day event, urges people to participate in large numbers

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed that it is a significant opportunity for city residents to host the International Yoga Day celebrations. During a high-level meeting at the VMRDA office, Anitha was joined by Associate Ministers Atchannaidu, DBV Swamy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Angani Satya Prasad to discuss the upcoming Yoga Andhra celebrations scheduled for the 21st of this month.

Anitha highlighted that the Yoga Day will be celebrated with great prestige, noting that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally overseeing the arrangements. An ambitious target of five lakh participants has been set for the event. "We are progressing towards transforming Andhra Pradesh into a healthier state. Yoga is India's gift to the world, and it is an integral part of life," she remarked.

Preparations include the establishment of 326 compartments and the installation of over 2,000 CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of participants. Anitha assured that measures are being implemented to manage traffic effectively and to prevent any incidents. Each participant will receive a yoga mat, a t-shirt, and an ORS bottle. In anticipation of possible rain, a contingency site has been arranged at Andhra University.

Anitha encouraged all residents of Visakhapatnam to take part in the yoga celebrations, emphasising the event's significance for community well-being