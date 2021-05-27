AP Home minister Sucharitha inaugurates Covid care centre at Namburu Calvary temple, lauds the services

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that all steps are being taken for the construction of the coronavirus. He said that all facilities are being provided to the corona victims and everyone should abide by the corona rules without being negligent. To this end, the covid care Center at Calvary Temple in Namburu was inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharitha. The event was attended by Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh, MLAs Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Mondithoka Jagan Mohan, Calvary Temple founder Dr Satish Kumar couple and others.

Later, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha pointed out that with Corona, the whole world is facing a catastrophic situation and many families are being affected by covid in the second wave. In this context, she congratulated Calvary Temple founder Brother Satish Kumar.

She said it is a great thing to come forward to provide free medicines and food to the poor. "Corona positive cases are increasing by more than 25,000 every day and the curfew is likely to increase further due to the negligence of some people," she said. The Home Minister said that being careful by everyone would be like doing good to others and the government would provide all kinds of facilities to those who came with covid‌ positive.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said that Brother Satish Kumar had set up the Covid Center at Calvary Temple. Many of those we know are dying because of covid, and suggested that the victims should not be discriminated. He said that everyone should work together to eradicate this covid epidemic and all should cooperate for the good deeds done by Brother Satish. He thanked the nurses who risked their lives to serve at Calvary temple.