AP hotels to shut online orders over gas shortage

Vijayawada: Citing the shortage of commercial LPG amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the Vijayawada Hotel Association and Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association has announced a series of measures to reduce gas consumption, including suspending online food delivery services and observing a weekly holiday for restaurants.

At a press conference held in Vijayawada on Wednesday night, Vijayawada Hotels Association president Ramana said the steps were being taken to cope with the shortage of commercial gas and ensure that available supplies are used more efficiently.

The association held a meeting earlier in the day to discuss the impact of the gas shortage on the hospitality sector. Following the discussions, several key decisions were taken.

As part of the first phase, hotels and restaurants will stop offering discounts on online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. The association also announced that online food delivery services will be completely halted in the second phase if the gas shortage continues. In another major decision, restaurants will remain completely closed every Monday. According to the association, declaring a weekly holiday will help reduce gas consumption and manage the shortage to some extent.

Ramana said the hospitality sector is already facing difficulties due to the limited availability of commercial LPG cylinders and rising demand. He noted that reducing consumption through operational changes is necessary until the supply situation improves.

The Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association president Swamy has appealed to the government to ensure smooth distribution of commercial LPG cylinders and take steps to prevent diversion of gas into the black market. He also urged authorities to closely monitor supply channels so that hotels and restaurants receive adequate gas without disruptions.

The association expressed hope that with proper monitoring and cooperation between the government and industry, the shortage could be managed without causing major inconvenience to consumers.