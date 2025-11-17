AP intensifies drive to curb stray dog menace across urban areas

Vijayawada: The State MAUD Department has launched a state wide initiative to control stray dog menace in 123 ULBs, focusing on Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) per 2023 Rules and Supreme Court directives (November 7, 2025).

Special Chief Secretary S Suresh Kumar and Director P Sampath Kumar directed municipal commissioners to intensify sterilisation, reduce dog bites, and ensure humane population control. Since June 2024, 1,36,656 dogs have been sterilised, adding to 2,24,732 earlier, against 5.15 lakh strays. 45 ULBs have ABC centres with theatres and kennels; others are developing them. 197 trained handlers are deployed. Aggressive/rabid dogs will be shifted to special pounds, starting in major corporations.

State and local monitoring committees, including MAUD, Health, Animal Husbandry, AWBI, and SAWB members, oversee implementation. Commissioners must set daily/weekly targets, hire certified agencies, survey populations, and prioritise safety.Special drives, awareness in schools/anganwadis, secured institutional zones, designated feeding areas, and bans on street feeding are mandated. Negligence will face strict action.