AP is moving forward in development despite coronavirus, says Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that development is taking place in the state even during the Coronavirus period. He said that the GDP of all countries around the world has decreased.

Minister Goutham Reddy said that along with welfare in the state, industrial development is also taking place at the same level. We are moving forward with the 2030 year target. Goutham Reddy revealed that AP will be at the forefront of the industrial sector.

Goutham Reddy said that investments were coming to the state due to foresight of YS Jagan. "We are providing infrastructure in industrial corridors," he said.

He also said that we are adopting policies that facilitate the establishment of new industries. Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that efforts are being made to keep the state's share in the country's exports at 10 per cent.