AP journalists meet MLA Vishnu Khatri in Bhopal

Bhopal: Adelegation of senior journalists from Andhra Pradesh met Berasia constituency MLA Vishnu Khatri in Bhopal on the concluding day of their study tour of Madhya Pradesh. The team, comprising representatives from leading newspapers and media houses, was led by R Ramesh Chandra, Assistant Director of Press Information Bureau, Vijayawada.

During their visit, the 10-member group explored various Central government institutions, research organisations, and prominent heritage sites across Madhya Pradesh. At his residence, MLA Vishnu Khatri extended a warm welcome to the journalists and engaged in an interactive discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Khatri highlighted the developmental initiatives in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the State has received special focus for infrastructure and welfare schemes, resulting in the effective implementation of several flagship programs.

He pointed out that over the past 15 years, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has provided quality road connectivity to remote villages, significantly improving accessibility. He also emphasised the impact of Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to supply safe drinking water to every household, alongside expanded healthcare services. According to him, these welfare measures have directly benefited ordinary citizens and strengthened grassroots development.

CH Kishore Naidu, an industrialist, film producer and a member of Telugu Association in Bhopal, joined the interaction. The interaction provided the visiting journalists with insights into the State’s progress in infrastructure, welfare, and industrial growth.

The Andhra Pradesh media delegation expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by MLA Vishnu Khatri and acknowledged the opportunity to witness firsthand the developmental strides being made in Madhya Pradesh.

This engagement focused on the importance of cross-state exchanges in understanding governance models and developmental practices across India.