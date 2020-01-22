AP legislative council: Government calls Advocate General to the house

With the deadlock on the passing of the resolutions pertaining to the decentralisation of development and CRDA(Repeal) in the legislative council, the government of Andhra Pradesh has called the Advocate General to the house. Earlier, the house was adjourned for fifteen minutes followed TDP and YSRCP creating pandemonium in the house.

The TDP is demanding the bills be sent to the select committee while the YSRCP claims that the house has no discretion to refer the bill to the select committee as the motion on the demand has not moved while considering the bill for discussions.

The latest development of calling Advocate General to the floor suggests that the government is firm on opposing the bill being sent to the select committee. Let's wait, how this turmoil would end. Will the bill get selected or rejected is remain to be seen.

The ministers have met with advocate general to discuss the issues related to law and future course of action on the bills