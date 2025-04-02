AP Medical Council must follow NMC rules, says health min

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav called upon the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council to adhere to the National Medical Commission’s guidelines for doctor registration and exhorted the medical professionals to uphold moral values.

The minister was the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony for six new members of the AP Medical Council, held on Tuesday at NTR University of Health Sciences.

He administered the oath to the new members, Dr G Sujatha, Dr K Venkata Subbanaidu, Dr D Srihari, Dr Swarna Geeta, Dr S Kesavarao Babu, and Dr C Malleswari, and congratulated them on assuming their roles.

Addressing the gathering, minister Satya Kumar emphasised that the AP Medical Council must comply with the National Medical Commission’s rules for registering doctors.

He advised doctors to renew their registrations every five years, stressing that this requirement is mandatory. Highlighting ethical concerns, he urged doctors to adhere to moral values, noting a widespread perception that the medical profession has become overly commercialised. He called on them to work towards dispelling this notion. The minister also expressed concern over the unnecessary prescription of antibiotics and ordering of costly medical tests that burden patients financially.

He pointed out the rising number of Caesarean operations and encouraged doctors to leverage modern technology to promote normal deliveries.

Regarding the AP Medical Council, he noted that its total strength is 23 members, with four ex-officio members yet to be appointed and 13 members still to be elected. The council’s chairman and vice-chairman elections are also pending.

In-charge vice-chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences, D S V L Narasimham, registrar Dr Radhika Reddy, along with staff and students, attended the event.