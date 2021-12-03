AP Minister Alla Nani reviews the impact of the Jawad cyclone, directs officials to be vigilant

Andhra Pradesh State Deputy Chief Minister and Medical Health Minister Alla Nani on Friday morning held a teleconference with officials of north Coastal Andhra and East and West Godavari districts and DMHOs in the wake of the cyclone. Authorities have been alerted about the impact of the cyclone. The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the people to take precautionary measures in the wake of the cyclone.



Authorities have been instructed to take precautionary measures without any delay to the people in these districts where strong winds have blown in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal. He said authorities need to act in coordination when evacuating people from the hinterland to safer areas. The minister directed the medical health department officials to set up medical camps at the rehabilitation centers.



Minister Alla Nani suggested that medical teams should be available and provide medical services in three shifts. Senior medical health officials are directed to constantly monitor the management of medical camps. Minister Alla Nani directed the DMHOs of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts, which were most affected by the cyclone, to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department said heavy to very heavy rains are expected from the evening onwards as the cyclone strengthened. It said the tornado was expected to reach a speed of about 100 kilometers per hour. The Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management Agency have advised people in the hinterland to move to safer areas as there is a risk of power poles and trees collapsing.