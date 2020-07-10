Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked to release the pending funds to the state as soon as possible. Later, Minister Buggana also met Union Minister for Home Kishan Reddy. It is reported that Rajendranath Reddy is expected to meet Union Finance Minister Anurag Thakur and Niti Aayog officials and put forth the demands of the state especially over the pending funds infront of them.

Buggana Rajendranath was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Chief Adviser Ajay Kallam, Finance Secretary Rawat and Irrigation Secretary Adityanath Das. ‌ After meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Buggana Rajendranath spoke to the media on the occasion and said that he had sought the centre to release funds for Polavaram, backward areas, GST pending bills and the funds related to bifurcation act.

He said the Chief Minister Jagan had briefed to the Center on every aspect related to development of the state. Finance minister Buggana further asserted that he had requested the union minister Nirmala Sitaraman to reimburse Rs 3,500 crore arrears spent by the state government for Polavaram project in the past.