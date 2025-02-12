Live
Just In
AP Minister Calls for Urgent Measures Amid Chicken Deaths in Godavari and Krishna Districts
In response to the alarming rise in chicken deaths reported in the Godavari and Krishna districts, Andhra Pradesh's Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister, Atchannaidu, convened a teleconference with senior officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and district officials on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Minister Atchannaidu emphasized the need for immediate action, instructing that veterinary doctors be made available at the field level to address the crisis effectively. He ordered a thorough examination of the deceased chickens, with samples to be sent to laboratories for further analysis.
In a bid to contain the situation, the Minister urged officials across all districts of Andhra Pradesh to remain vigilant. He proposed the establishment of monitoring zones based on the prevailing circumstances and insisted on heightened surveillance efforts.
Minister Atchannaidu highlighted the importance of implementing bio-security measures at poultry farms and suspended the movement of transport vehicles near the affected areas. He also mandated a ban on the transportation of chickens from the districts in question until the situation is brought under control, aiming to mitigate any potential spread of the issue.
Officials are now tasked with ensuring the safety of poultry operations statewide as investigations continue into the unexpected deaths of chickens.