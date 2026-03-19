AP minister issues advisory to farmers amid unseasonal rains

The Meteorological Department has warned that Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness unseasonal rainfall over the next three to four days, accompanied by thunder, lightning, gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h, and possible hailstorms.

In response, State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu convened an emergency review meeting on Thursday. He held a teleconference with senior officials, including the In-charge Commissioner of the Agriculture Department and the Director of the Horticulture Department, Srinivasulu.

The Minister noted that the adverse weather is expected to have a significant impact across Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and North Andhra regions. Crops such as banana, mango, chilli, and maize are particularly vulnerable to damage.

Mr Atchannaidu directed officials to promptly assess affected areas, identify damaged crops, and document the extent of losses. He assured farmers that the government would provide all necessary assistance to mitigate hardships.

The Minister also issued a series of advisories to farmers:

Harvested produce should be collected and stored safely without delay.

Farmers are advised not to remain in fields during hailstorms or strong winds.

Agricultural machinery and equipment should be secured.

Protective measures should be taken for fruit orchards.

People should avoid sheltering under trees during lightning and instead move to safer locations.

Reiterating the warning issued by the Disaster Management Agency, the Minister urged the public to remain vigilant amid the likelihood of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.