AP Minister Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Dallas, lauds his efforts for independence

Andhra Pradesh State Minister Kondapalli Srinivas visited the Gandhi statue in Dallas, paying homage to the father of the nation. The visit was organized in collaboration with local Telugu Sanghas and included the presence of Chintakayala Ayyannapatradu, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas expressed his admiration for Gandhi, highlighting his pivotal role in India's struggle for freedom and equality through the principles of non-violence and peaceful resistance. "Mahatma Gandhi's legacy is a beacon for future generations. He envisioned a world grounded in peace and equality, and we must continue to walk the path he has laid out for us," the minister stated.

Speaker Ayyannapatradu echoed these sentiments, noting Gandhi's global influence. "His non-violent struggle for peace and equality serves as an enduring inspiration, not just for India but for the entire world," he remarked.