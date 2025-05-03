AP Minister Ramnarayana Reddy reviews preparations for Brahmotsavams at Penchalakona

In a significant engagement, State Endowments and Charities Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, accompanied by MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, visited the Penchalakona Penushila Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple on Saturday. The visit included a review meeting concerning the upcoming Brahmotsavams.

During the meeting, Minister Reddy sought updates from officials on the precautions necessary for the festival. He emphasised the importance of ensuring a seamless experience for devotees attending the Brahmotsavams, instructing officials to implement effective measures to avoid any issues.

Among the key directives, the Minister highlighted the need for cold pavilions due to the intense sun, alongside instructing police officials to establish a command control room for the duration of the twelve-day event. Furthermore, the Minister noted the need for vigilance from the Forest Department following recent social media reports regarding a tiger sighting in the vicinity.

Minister Reddy urged all departmental officials to collaborate closely and ordered the immediate repair of R&B roads to facilitate access for attendees. He concluded by mentioning that arrangements for the Brahmotsavams are being made in accordance with the instructions from temple priests.