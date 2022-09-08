AP minister RK Roja launches Jagananna Sports Club App

AP Sports and Youth Services Minister RK Roja said that the AP government has brought the 'Jagananna Sports Club App' with the intention of supporting the athletes of the state and empowering them at the national and international level. He said that there will be encouragement from the government for talented athletes in the state.

Minister Roja launched the Jagananna sports app in the AP Secretariat along with SAP Chairman Baireddy Siddharth Reddy and several other senior officials of the Sports Department.

On this occasion, the minister reviewed with the officials the measures to be taken for the development of sports in the state, the establishment of Jagananna sports clubs, the method of using the Jagananna sports app and the new sports policy. The minister directed the officials to take steps to promote this app widely and reach all the sports associations in the state.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Roja suggested that sportspersons should take advantage of the Jagananna Sports app, which will provide many benefits related to sports. He said that Jagananna sports clubs are being established in every village and many facilities are being provided to the athletes. Players will be able to receive incentives by embedding information related to their game in this app. Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary Vani Mohan, SAP MD Prabhakar Reddy and other high officials participated in this review.