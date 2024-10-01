Live
AP Minister says no objection for probe with central agency in laddu controversy
Andhra Pradesh Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has stated that there is no objection to an investigation into the adulterated ghee incident by a Central Investigation Agency.
Speaking to the media after participating in a pension distribution program in Suraddypalem, the minister highlighted the government's commitment to social welfare.
Following the distribution, the minister addressed concerns regarding the ghee controversy, affirming his respect for the judiciary and the necessity for a thorough investigation into the matter.
The minister alleged that the adulteration of ghee took place in Tirumala. He said that the truth will come out in the investigation.
