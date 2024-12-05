AP Minister Subhash praises KIA industry for employee welfare and Safety initiatives

In a recent visit to the Kia car manufacturing facility located in Erramanchi village, Penugonda, state Labor Minister Vasamsetty Subhash praised the company's commitment to employee welfare and adherence to government regulations. Accompanied by Minister Savithamma, who oversees Labor, Industries, Boilers, Insurance, and Health Care, the ministers were welcomed by Kia management, including CEO Kab Dangli and other key officials.

During the visit, the Kia team presented their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, led by PRO Rajasekhar, showcasing the positive impact the industry has on the local community. The ministers also observed a fire safety drill conducted by Kia's Safety Officer, Riyaz Bhasha, demonstrating the company's preparedness for potential emergencies.

Minister Subhash highlighted the significant employment opportunities created by Kia in the drought-prone region, noting that approximately 20,000 people are currently employed at the facility and its subsidiaries. He acknowledged the groundwork laid by former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, which facilitated the establishment of the Kia industry.

Emphasizing the importance of safety in industrial environments, Minister Subhash called for accountability in the wake of safety lapses that previously led to tragic incidents, stating that the Vasudha Mishra Committee, established under Naidu's tenure, would review safety measures at Kia. He commended the company's exemplary safety protocols and recognized Kia as a role model for other industries to emulate.

In a call to action, Subhash urged Kia management to prioritize employment for local residents and inspected various departments within the facility for over three hours. Minister Savithamma reiterated their commitment to supporting the growth of Kia, noting the global recognition the Sri Sathya Sai district has gained thanks to the industry. She advocated for more international training programs at the Kia Training Center to equip local youth with valuable skills.

As Andhra Pradesh’s coalition government actively encourages industrial development, both ministers expressed optimism about the role Kia will continue to play in the local economy and community welfare, particularly through robust CSR initiatives that align with the needs of the populace.