AP minister Vellampalli Srinivas slams Pawan Kalyan against his remarks on govt. over cinema theatres

The Tollywood actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan criticised the YSRCP government and its leaders at the Republic movie pre-release function on Saturday night. This led to a counter-attack from YSRCP on the former on Sunday. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas incensed over Pawan Kalyan and warned that they won't spare if anyone talks against YS Jagan. He termed that Pawan Kalyan is a 'useless star' in politics.



He said there was no need to think about Pawan who competed in two places and lost. Vellampalli recalled that Chiranjeevi said Nagarjuna had proposed to the state government in the matter of cinema theaters and tickets and said that talks are underway between the state government and the industry on the matter concerned.

Vellampalli opined that Pawan was speaking in such a manner in view of 'MAA' elections. The minister made harsh remarks stating that what will happen with Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan on Saturday made remarks against the YSRCP government over the online tickets issue.