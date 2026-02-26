AP Ministers Payyavula Kesav and Nimmala Ramanaidu briefs on RLIS in AP council

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council resumed after adjournment, amid renewed chaos over the Rayalaseema water projects. YSRCP members raised questions about the Galeru Nagari project and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, prompting responses from ministers and sparking heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties.

YSRCP members questioned the flood water availability for only 30 days and asked about the budget and timeline for the Galeru Nagari project, which the Jagan government has allocated Rs 3,825 crore for.

Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu advised members to understand the difference between the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and other schemes, urging them to listen carefully to the answers. He assured that further details on the Rayalaseema scheme would be provided.

Botsa Satyanarayana emphasised the importance of the scheme and questioned the truth of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s comments. He demanded clarity on when the project would start and be completed, recalling that the previous government proceeded despite tribunal disputes.

Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu responded, mentioning that former Minister Harish Rao had also spoken on the matter during Telangana’s assembly, claiming that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government was advised not to proceed further. He asserted that these discussions were politically motivated.

Minister Payyavula Keshav accused YSRCP of being responsible for the delays, recalling Harish Rao’s statement in Telangana’s assembly about halting the project to Jagan. He criticised the YSRCP government for allegedly neglecting Rayalaseema’s interests and warned that if the project remains halted and the government fails to act, they should answer for the consequences.