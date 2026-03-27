AP Ministers Visit Victims of Markapuram Bus Accident

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Gottipati Ravikumar, along with MLA Damacharla Janardhan, visited Rayavaram in Markapuram Mandal to console victims of a recent bus accident. At Ongole Government Hospital, they inquired about the medical care provided to those undergoing treatment and assured the families that the coalition government stands firmly with them, urging everyone not to lose heart. Both ministers later addressed the media.

Minister Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated, “The incident has deeply shocked us. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh issued directives immediately, Dispatching officials and ensuring injured receive the best medical care. Both the Central and State governments have announced ex-gratia payments, and action will be taken against those responsible. Leaders from the President to the Prime Minister have expressed condolences.”

Minister Gottipati Ravikumar described the event as deeply tragic, affirming that the government would take full responsibility until victims recover. He highlighted that 14 people died and 28 were injured, with support measures including ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from the State and Central governments for the deceased, and ₹2 lakh and ₹50,000 for the injured, respectively. The victims are mainly poor daily-wage labourers.