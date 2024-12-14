AP Mnister Ponguru Narayana Inspects Highway Connectivity Roads to Amaravati

In a concerted effort to enhance highway connectivity to the capital city Amaravati, Minister Ponguru Narayana conducted an inspection of several key roads connecting the city to national highways. The minister's inspection included a review of the Bhanga roads and their connection to vital highways.

During the inspection, Minister Narayana engaged with officials to discuss the progress of the ongoing work and to seek details about the necessary forest land permissions that are required for the road expansions. Key areas of focus included several critical junctions and road crossings, such as:

1. E13 – NH16 junction near the DGP office

2. E11 – AIIMS Junction

3. E13 AIIMS Road crossing

4. E13 AIIMS Campus Roundabout

5. E13 crossing ROB

6. E11 - NH544F Mangalagiri crossings

7. E11 - Yerrabalem temple

8. E11 Yerrabalem road crossing

Speaking to the media, Minister Narayana emphasized the importance of having a singular capital for every state, asserting that the authority approvals for an additional ₹20,000 crore in tenders will be discussed in an upcoming meeting on Monday.

He announced that a total of 16 roads will be connected to the National Highway system, with the first phase focusing on connecting E11, E13, and E15 roads. The minister informed that approximately 39 acres of forest land is involved in the E11 road, while the E13 road encompasses around 22 acres. However, he assured that very few houses would be affected by the construction efforts.

Highlighting the project's significance, Minister Narayana noted that the E11 road would extend for 4.63 kilometers connecting to the service road adjacent to AIIMS, while the E13 road will connect directly at the AP DGP office. He promised that these roads will be designed for higher speed travel, allowing vehicles to travel at speeds between 80 to 100 kilometers per hour.

The minister's commitment to improving infrastructure in Amaravati signals a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity and promoting the region's development.