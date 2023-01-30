AP moving in reverse direction under YSRCP rule: Lokesh

Palamaner (Chittoor district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the State has been moving in reverse direction after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019. He resumed his fourth day of Yuva Galam padayatra from Kuppam borders and entered Palamaner constituency. As he entered the V Kota centre, he received tumultuous welcome by youth who fired crackers and showered flower petals on him raising slogans in favour of him and TDP.

During the day he interacted with the youth at the 'Hello Lokesh' programme organised at the GMR Mandapam by the locals. Talking to them, he said that the State was on progressive path for 67 years but ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM it has been moving in the reverse direction. He made it clear that the 'Yuva Galam' was launched only to stand by the youth who were fighting for their future and felt that it is the correct time for youth to send home Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lokesh also pointed out the State government's failure in providing three lakh jobs to the youth every year through job calendar. He questioned why the Chief Minister took up the slogan in favour of three capitals which is not possible though he earlier supported single capital. The Chief Minister's ongoing visit to New Delhi was only to save his party MP Avinash Reddy from the charges he was facing, Lokesh commented.

On this occasion, the youth complained to Lokesh that the colleges were charging high fees and there was no fee-reimbursement facility. Even after completing PhD they could not find jobs.

During his padayatra, mulberry farmers met him and said that the subsidies given to them by the earlier TDP government were cancelled by the YSRCP government. Reddy community leaders met him and asked him to look into their problems.

When the padayatra entered nearby Panthan Halli in Karnataka state, the youth there welcomed him. Karnataka police provided security to him. There he filled diesel to his convoy vehicles and enquired about the price difference between the two States. He commented that the huge price difference reveals 'Jagan's Badudu' in AP. Lokesh assured Vaddera community youth to consider Satyapal committee report to provide them political and employment opportunities. He also said that those quarries captured by Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will be handed over to Vaddera community people. After the day's padayatra, he halted at Krishnapuram tollgate in V Kota mandal for night halt.